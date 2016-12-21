Obituary: Thomas “Tom” C. Rice Jr.

Thomas “Tom” C. Rice Jr., 76, of Chino Valley, died peacefully on November 20, 2016 while under hospice care.

Tom was born in South Carolina on December 25, 1939, grew up in Pennsylvania, and moved to Arizona in 1962.

Tom served in the US Army, 24th Infantry Division, from 1957 to 1960, overseas; was a reservist from 1960 to 1963; and was honorably discharged in 1963.

He received his AAS degree, from Yavapai Community College, in 1977.

Tom worked for Mountain Bell “Ma Bell” for 25 years, and retired in 1994.

He loved camping, fishing, playing horseshoes, watching football, crossword puzzles, and reading Louis L’Amour.

Tom is survived by his two daughters, Jewela West, of Phoenix; and Rochelle Rice, of Prescott. He is also survived by his two granddaughters, Jade Fichera and Kylie Fichera; one grandson, Trevor Fichera, all of Prescott; one sister, Linda Osgood, of Florida; five brothers, Stuart Rice, of Chino Valley, Jim Osani, of New Mexico, Jody Zito, of Chino Valley, Gary Zito, of Chino Valley, and Rick LaBakis, of Casa Grande; cousin, Howard Steinhauser, of Chino Valley; as well as a brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and numerous friends, including “Wolfie”, of Chino Valley; Dale Dees, of Chino Valley; and Jerry Hogan, of Phoenix.

His body was donated to Research for Life in Phoenix, Arizona.

A modern Irish wake and a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs service will be scheduled. Dates to be determined.

Information provided by his two daughters.