Obituary: Thomas E. Van Haecke

Thomas E. Van Haecke, age 76, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on December 14, 2016 in Prescott Arizona. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Chino Valley Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
