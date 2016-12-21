Obituary: Allen Vern Thomas, Jr.

Allen Vern Thomas, Jr., age 67, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on December 9, 2016. Allen was born on January 15, 1949 in Phoenix, Arizona. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by Chino Valley Funeral Home.
