Letter: Fake news

Editor:

I thank you for your editorial in the Dec. 14 Chino Review (Give me an assault rifle with that pizza).

I, too have been continually alarmed by the increasing number of people that will believe the most absurd of “news” stories and (as you wrote) totally dismiss such news providers as the highly distinguished Washington Post.

Your last paragraph summarizes how I think and feel. I also feel lost and my heart sinks a bit more every day. I carry on, though, with providing facts to the factless -- for what more can people like you and I do?

Kathryn Cronkrite

Chino Valley