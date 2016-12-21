Letter: Doctors in Chino

Editor:

What is going on with Chino Valley’s medical community? Doctors are leaving, patients are being cut loose and left in limbo with no recommendations or explanations as to their options, no introductions to any of the new medical personnel, hopefully, offering their services.

Many of the elderly who have limited access to transportation are feeling bewildered and abandoned. Does Chino Valley have any practicing physicians either currently here or coming soon? This would appear to be a need not currently being adequately addressed.

Bonnie Keith

Chino Valley