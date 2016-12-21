Editorial: Drones and the future of shopping

Point: Drones to shake up what we buy

Take a look around your house, especially in those places that you tend to avoid looking, such as that overstuffed closet, or the packed garage that has no room for a car, or that storage shed out back.

How much of that stuff taking up your limited space do you only use a few times a year?

I heard a segment on National Public Radio recently where futurists predict that we are going to own a lot less stuff. If you need a vacuum cleaner, go online, order one, and 30 minutes later a drone is delivering one to your home. When you’re done a drone will take it away, no need to have it sitting in your closet collecting dust.

Same for everything else you may use only once a month, such as a bread mixer, an iron, a ladder. If these futurists are correct, this will have a huge impact, much in the way the Internet did. Companies that make those goods will be making a lot fewer of them. What’s going to happen to those jobs? What’s going to happen to brick and mortar retail stores when everyone starts using drones to deliver online purchases to their doors?

And what will homeowners do with all the extra space when they no longer need to buy all those goods they now own, but rarely use? If you don’t need to buy all those goods, and can rent them when needed for a fraction of the cost, what will we do with the extra money?

That future is getting closer as Amazon, Google and Walmart have all announced pilot programs to have goods delivered by drones. On Thursday, Dec. 15, the Prescott Valley Town Council began considering what its drone policies will be.

We may be transitioning from a society that has always prized ownership into one where we will likely be renting everything we need, including driverless automobiles.

It’s a welcome change for the planet’s limited resources, but it will be a painful change for many industries and the people they employ.

Counterpoint: Drones will encourage getting more ‘stuff’

Shopping by the click of a mouse is easy and exciting. In a few days, your package arrives. Getting a package in the mail is like getting a birthday gift — even if you bought it yourself.

When online shopping was enhanced by Amazon, naysayers said it was the end of brick and mortar stores. Yes, the sales have cut into store profits, but stores are here to stay.

Just because drones can start delivering our packages does not mean consumer-hungry America will give up ownership of anything.

We like to own a lot of stuff. We like to recycle it in garage sales and buy new stuff.

Renting a hammer and flying it in by drone? Won’t happen. Americans have a love affair with shopping and keeping what they’ve bought. If it’s now going to be flown in by a drone, we will just buy more because of the novelty of the delivery system.

Renting anything is a pain. Can you imagine a drone hovering around, waiting for you to get the thing you rented ready for pick up? Just remember how long your library books have sat in the back of your car, due date forgotten. Or the latest movie you rented.

Shopping in a real store is never going to die, either. The human interaction is invaluable, as is the thrill of the bargain hunt. Retail therapy is real!

I’m not worried that drones will alter how Americans live. We’re just too fond of possessing things, putting those things in garages and closets and saying we own them.

