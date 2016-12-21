Cooking with Diane: Pumpkin brownies

Your traditional brownies are heavy on the chocolate. Want to surprise your family with a delicious brownie that has a yummy taste?

Give these pumpkin brownies a try, that still has the chocolate and nuts they crave. I think your family will love them.

Pumpkin Brownies

¾ cup flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup butter (melted)

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

¼ cup coco powder

½ cup chocolate chips

½ cup pumpkin

½ cup walnuts

1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

In a small bowl mix flour baking powder and salt.

In a second bowl mix butter, sugar, vanilla, and add eggs one at a time until blended.

Then add to the flour mixture and mix well.

Divide the batter into two bowls.

In one bowl add coco and chocolate chips stir well.

In second bowl add pumpkin, walnuts, and spices, mix well.

In an 8-by-8 greased pan spread half of the chocolate batter, follow with half of the pumpkin batter, repeat layers.

Swirl with knife for a marble effect.

Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes.