Chino Valley schools deal with minimum wage increases

Arizona voters approved an increase to the state’s minimum wage in November to $12 by 2020. This month the Chino Valley Unified School District began dealing with the ramifications of that vote.

The district’s Governing Board agreed to a number of steps at its Monday, Dec. 12 meeting specifically because the state’s minimum wage is set to rise from $8.05 to $10 on Jan. 1, 2017:

▶ Ticket prices to sporting events at the high school would increase from $5 for adults and students to $7 for adults. Students will still pay $5. Also, Athletic Director Peter Jelovich said they would be clamping down on those who attend with school passes, such as people who work in the district. In the past, those people would often bring friends or family, and they would not pay. In the future, they will have to pay, Jelovich said.

▶ The monthly tuition for preschool students at Territorial Early Education Center will increase from $160 to $165 a month. Principal Brandy Cox said most of the parents she has talked to about the increase have said they thought that was reasonable and were actually surprised it wasn’t more.

▶ The district will temporarily suspend its longevity bonus. Superintendent John Scholl said that teachers that have been with the district for 10 or more years get a 25 cent per hour raise each year for longevity. That will be suspended until the minimum wage increases stop, scheduled for 2020. Instead, those teachers will receive an hourly increase that matches the minimum wage hike.

▶ The district also approved raises to its classified staff to accommodate the minimum wage increase in 2017. In some cases workers were making more than the minimum wage, but they will still receive increases equal to the rise in the minimum wage, Scholl said.

Scholl said they will return next month to the Governing Board to seek approval for an increase to after-school care because of increased costs associated with the minimum wage increase.

Scholl said the teachers he has spoken to are happy with that, since the increases in the minimum wage are larger than their longevity bonus.

“It’s definitely going to have an impact,” Scholl said. “Those are self-supporting programs, and in order to be self-supporting, we need to increase the costs.”

Jelovich said the admission fees at high school sporting events goes to pay the officials working the games, as well as staff serving in support roles.

“The prices haven’t changed in 8 to 10 years, it’s something that we really don’t want to do,” Jelovich told the Governing Board. “Prices are going up. Just to cover the cost of referees every year, you’re looking at $15,000-to-$17,000.”

Jelovich said that they have to pay the people working the game the minimum wage, so costs would continue to rise until 2020. Those people are in charge of security, running the scoreboard, running the game clock, etc.

“We’re hoping to do this now, to cover the costs, and hopefully we won’t have to do it again for another 8-to-10 years,” he said. “We need this money to pay for game time personnel and officials.”

Jelovich said he doesn’t want to take away any benefits to the faculty by allowing them to continue to sign in to see games without paying. However, they will be tougher on who else gets in for free, he said.

“As we’ve had sign in sheets, people were signing huge amounts of people in on that pass,” Jelovich said. “So we were losing huge amounts of money there as well. We want to give something to the faculty, but we want to keep it under control.”

Scholl said the district paid most of its employees a minimum wage of $9 per hour before the increase was approved. The Governing Board approved raising those salaries so that they stay ahead of the state’s new minimum wage.

“We could just give everyone a raise to $10, and we’d be compliant,” Scholl said. “However … we are not acknowledging our responsibility, or experience.”

Scholl told the Governing Board that many of these votes tied to the minimum wage increase will last through 2017, but they may need to address these issues again when the minimum wage increases again in 2018, 2019 and 2020.