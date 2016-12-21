Chino Valley Police report, Dec. 21, 2016

    • The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).

    Weapon offense, Road 1 East

    Animal pickup, Homestead Mesa Drive

    Animal pickup, Del Rio Drive

    Injury accident, N. Highway 89

    Non-injury accident, Road 1 East

    Non-injury accident, Road 1 East

    Welfare check, S. Highway 89

    Animal bite, S. Highway 89

    Deliver message, California Drive

    Burglary, Perkinsville Road

    Animal problem, S. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Voss Drive

    Animal problem, Firesky Lane

    Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

    Suspicious, Business Park Drive

    Information, Perkinsville Road

    Animal pickup, Liana Drive

    Animal problem, Voss Drive

    Agency assist, Perkinsville Road

    Animal problem, Voss Drive

    Utility problem, Tiffany Place

    Suspicious, Road 1 South

    Threats, N. Highway 89

    Traffic offense, Outer Loop Road

    Animal poison, Keno Drive

    Information, Voss Drive

    Suspicious, Road 1 West

    Welfare check, N. Highway 89

    Assault, Palomino Road

    Civil misc., N. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Reed Road

    Assault, N. Highway 89

    Traffic offense, N. Highway 89

    Assault, Road 3 North

    Driving with suspended license, Road 1 West

    Drugs, Road 1 West

    Welfare check, N. Highway 89

    Fraud, N. Highway 89

    Animal pickup, Reed Road

    Theft, Road 1 West

    Animal bite, N. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Judy Avenue

    Animal problem, Ken Drive

    Information, Road 1 East

    Family fight, Road 4 North

    Information, Fox Road

    Suspicious, Roadrunner Lane

    Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

    Traffic offense, Road 5 North

    Injury accident, Road 2 South

    Found property, S. Highway 89

    Non-injury accident, Road 2 North

    Found property, Road 2 South

    Threats, Koolridge Way

    Fraud, N. Highway 89

    Juvenile problem, N. Highway 89

    Fraud, Nick Trail

    Civil misc., Sierra Vista Drive

    Family fight, Foster Drive

    Intoxication, S. Highway 89

    Burglary attempt, S. Highway 89

    Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Harrison Drive

    Information, S. Highway 89

    Wanted person, S. Highway 89

    Alarm, S. Highway 89

    Property damage, Prairie Grass Road

    Wanted person, Road 1 South

    Threats, Red Cinder Road

    Animal neglect, Road 3 North

    Civil standby, Foster Drive

