Chino Valley Police report, Dec. 21, 2016

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).
Weapon offense, Road 1 East
Animal pickup, Homestead Mesa Drive
Animal pickup, Del Rio Drive
Injury accident, N. Highway 89
Non-injury accident, Road 1 East
Non-injury accident, Road 1 East
Welfare check, S. Highway 89
Animal bite, S. Highway 89
Deliver message, California Drive
Burglary, Perkinsville Road
Animal problem, S. Highway 89
Animal problem, Voss Drive
Animal problem, Firesky Lane
Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89
Suspicious, Business Park Drive
Information, Perkinsville Road
Animal pickup, Liana Drive
Animal problem, Voss Drive
Agency assist, Perkinsville Road
Animal problem, Voss Drive
Utility problem, Tiffany Place
Suspicious, Road 1 South
Threats, N. Highway 89
Traffic offense, Outer Loop Road
Animal poison, Keno Drive
Information, Voss Drive
Suspicious, Road 1 West
Welfare check, N. Highway 89
Assault, Palomino Road
Civil misc., N. Highway 89
Animal problem, Reed Road
Assault, N. Highway 89
Traffic offense, N. Highway 89
Assault, Road 3 North
Driving with suspended license, Road 1 West
Drugs, Road 1 West
Welfare check, N. Highway 89
Fraud, N. Highway 89
Animal pickup, Reed Road
Theft, Road 1 West
Animal bite, N. Highway 89
Animal problem, Judy Avenue
Animal problem, Ken Drive
Information, Road 1 East
Family fight, Road 4 North
Information, Fox Road
Suspicious, Roadrunner Lane
Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89
Traffic offense, Road 5 North
Injury accident, Road 2 South
Found property, S. Highway 89
Non-injury accident, Road 2 North
Found property, Road 2 South
Threats, Koolridge Way
Fraud, N. Highway 89
Juvenile problem, N. Highway 89
Fraud, Nick Trail
Civil misc., Sierra Vista Drive
Family fight, Foster Drive
Intoxication, S. Highway 89
Burglary attempt, S. Highway 89
Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89
Animal problem, Harrison Drive
Information, S. Highway 89
Wanted person, S. Highway 89
Alarm, S. Highway 89
Property damage, Prairie Grass Road
Wanted person, Road 1 South
Threats, Red Cinder Road
Animal neglect, Road 3 North
Civil standby, Foster Drive
