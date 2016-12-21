Chino Valley births, Dec. 21, 2016

Maritza Beltran Beltran, a 7 lbs., 13 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Adelina and Cesar Beltran of Paulden.
Keyton Reed Gilson, a 7 lbs., boy, was born Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Katelyn Harstock and Trevor Gilson of Chino Valley.
Christopher Lennox Hoitt, a 7 lbs., 10 oz., boy, was born Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, at Yavapai Regional to Jody Lynn and Edward Douglas Hoitt Jr. of Chino Valley.
Gunner Allen Ray Lemmer, a 9 lbs., 8 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, at YRMC to Bailey Sandy and Jonathan Lemmer of Paulden.
