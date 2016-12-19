Watch out! Don’t meet other drivers by accident at these tri-city area intersections (MAP)

PRESCOTT – Vehicle crashes can happen anywhere, but the most obvious places are the intersections where cars and trucks sometimes meet abruptly.

The Daily Courier asked police for a rundown of the intersections where crashes have happened the most frequently.

Prescott

• Prescott Lakes Parkway and Highway 69

There have been 21 crashes here in 2016, with several different causes: “failed to yield right-of-way,” speeding, and “disregarded traffic signal,” among them.

• Gail Gardner and Iron Springs Road

In 2016, there have been 12 collisions here; the two most common causes were “failed to yield right-of-way” and “disregarded traffic signal.”

• Ruth and Whipple streets

So far in 2016, there have been 11 collisions, with “failed to yield right-of-way” far surpassing other causes. Deputy Chief Amy Bonney said that category includes several violations, including left turns and entering the intersection improperly.

Prescott Valley

• Highway 69 and Glassford Hill

PVPD calculates the dates differently than Prescott. From June 2015 to November 2016, there were 40 injury crashes here.

• Highway 69 and Lake Valley

For that same period, 30 collisions.

• Highway 69 and Sundog Ranch Road

For the same period, 26.

PVPD spokesman Jerry Ferguson said police are fighting these numbers by using saturation patrols and with increased officer presence, citing and warning drivers, and trying to educate the public.

Chino Valley

• Highway 89 and the Road 4 South roundabout

For 2016, so far, there have been 17 crashes here. Since 2011, there have been a whopping 119.

• Highway 89 and Road 2 North

For 2016, 14 collisions. Since 2011, 79.

• Highway 89 and Road 3 North

For 2016, 5. There have been 36 since 2011.

• Highway 89 and Road 2 South

Five crashes in 2016 and 36 since 2011.

CVPD spokesman Lt. Vince Schaan said, “Most reasons are hard to determine as we aren’t there and often witnesses aren’t available or we have conflicting information. Common issues we do see is following too close, failing to yield to other motorists, inattention and speed.”

Follow Scott Orr on Twitter @AZNewsguy. Call him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2038, or 928-642-7705.