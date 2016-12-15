Valuable antique signs stolen from Seligman business

SELIGMAN – Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the thieves who took two antique signs off a building in the 22000 block of West Historic Route 66 on Saturday, Dec. 3, YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said.
One sign advertised Coca-Cola; the other was a Goodyear Tire sign.
Each sign is valued at $3,000, D’Evelyn said.
They were stolen at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 3 and the owner reported the theft the next day.
D’Evelyn said the suspects may be driving a white Ford pick-up truck which he said had been involved with a similar theft in Kingman.
