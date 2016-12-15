Overturned trailer shuts down rush hour traffic

The trailer of a 2004 Peterbilt truck overturned at the Kalinich roundabout in Chino Valley at about 4:30 p.m., Dec. 14, causing traffic to be backed up for miles on Highway 89, according to Chino Valley Police spokesperson.

Richard Moreno, a 38-year-old Chino Valley resident, said he was navigating the roundabout in the slow lane when he was cut off by a silver passenger car. He said that forced him to maneuver to avoid a collision, which caused the trailer to collide with a light pole before it overturned, Lt. Vincent Schaan wrote in an email.

Traffic was limited to one lane for about an hour, and then northbound traffic was closed while the trailer was turned over and removed, causing the backed-up traffic at rush hour.