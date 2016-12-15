Missing Cordes Lakes woman found safe

Update Dec. 16: Albrecht was located safe at a Phoenix area hospital yesterday and released late last night, according to the YCSO.

PRESCOTT – A Cordes Lakes woman who went to Yavapai Regional Medical Center last month is missing.

Carolyn A. Albrecht, 59, was released from YRMC on Nov. 13 and was reported missing on Dec. 9, said Dwight D’Evelyn, spokesman for the Sheriff.

Albrecht was reported missing by a family friend who had also been in the hospital and, once released at the end of the month, was unable to find her.

She does not have access to a vehicle, D’Evelyn said, and a pre-paid phone she used is apparently disconnected.

Deputies have contacted hospitals, clinics, taxi companies, and people Albrecht knows with no success.

She may suffer from mental health disorders, and needs prescription medication, D’Evelyn said.

She also uses the name Carolyn Coomer and has been known to dye her hair red.

She is white, about 4’ 11”, weighs about 130 pounds, has brown hair, and hazel eyes.

D’Evelyn asked anyone who may have seen Albrecht after Nov. 13 to call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260.